Shiptonthorpe farmer’s daughter sets up support group in memory of her father with the first meeting held this Sunday

A farmer’s daughter has set up a peer-led support group following the death of her father.

Jacqui Gunn, from Shiptonthorpe, was inspired to use the legacy that her father, Christopher Munby left her to set up a support group for people to talk about loss and will host the group’s first meeting this Sunday (June 2) between 10am and 3pm at Bishop Wilton Village Hall.

She said: “Talking about Loss is a warm, friendly, supportive peer led meet up group for people to talk freely about loss and enjoy regular activities together.

“It’s important to point out that we’re not counsellors, but we have all experienced loss. When my Dad passed away, I didn’t know where to turn to find someone who could understand my grief.

“People avoided talking to me about him for fear of upsetting me, but I wanted to keep Dad’s memory alive by talking about him.

“Whether you have lost a parent, sibling, child, partner or a pet, having someone to talk to who knows what you’re going through is a great comfort. I want Talking about Loss to help ease the isolation and fear surrounding death and to provide a safe environment for people to share their experiences in the hope of helping both themselves and others.”

It is a wellbeing cafe with free refreshments and the opportunity to talk to other people who have experienced loss.

The Munby family will be organising activities for children and there will be the chance to talk to representatives from some of the activities that Jacqui is exploring for the group’s members, including contemporary artist, Mark Ibson; Black Beard Fieldcraft School; Fishing for Pleasure; Ey Up Vintage; Free Spirit Flowers; JB Dressmakers and Market Weighton Photography Club.

Jacqui added: “The worst thing that you can say to someone who is grieving is nothing, so please do come along and join us on 2nd June. If you can’t make it, keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for details of forthcoming events and workshops.”

Bishop Wilton Village Hall is on Worsendale Road and the postcode is ​YO42 1ST. Email Jacqui on jacquigunn1060@gmail.com if you would like to come for catering purposes.