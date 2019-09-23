Sherbuttgate Neighbourhood Watch to host event at Pocklington Arts Centre

Sherbuttgate Neighbourhood Watch in Pocklington is set to host a ‘Safe Neighbourhood Event’ in collaboration with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The gathering on Saturday, October 5, takes place at the Pocklington Arts Centre and will be open to the public from 10am to noon.

The event is free and provides an opportunity for residents to find out more about services available to them and a chance to chat informally with many agencies which operate those services.

The Neighbourhood Watch organisers are hoping people will come along and discover more about the different organisations that are there to support residents on a daily basis.

Agencies on the day will include: The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Humberside Fire and Rescue, NHS Health Trainers, Community Link Social Prescribing Service, Fraud Awareness, Neighbourhood Watch, Humberside Police Crime Prevention Team, East Yorkshire Dog Warden Section, East Yorkshire Trading Standards, No Cold Calling, Victim Support, Safer Roads, Anti-Social Behaviour Team, Safeguarding Adults, Vale Watch and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Maggie Consitt, the area coordinator, said: “You will see that the event covers a wide range of services.

“Please come and join us, either for a quick look round before checking out what Pocklington has to offer, or take a more leisurely wander round all the tables and chat informally with many agencies who provide vital local services.

“You should still have time to enjoy our town.”

Pete Nelson, the group’s chairman, said: “You will find many interesting facts and be amazed at what is available to us all.

“We look forward to seeing lots of you there.”