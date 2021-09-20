Sherbutt House resident Norman to celebrate 90th

Sherbutt House resident Norman Stubbs.

Norman Stubbs, who is well known in Pocklington, was born in York on September 26 in 1931.

Norman grew up in York and then moved to Sherbutt House in February 1998.

Leigh Hatfield, registered home care manager at Sherbutt House, said: “Norman is a well-known man in Pocklington and loves saying hello to everyone in town especially when he has a flutter at the bookies!