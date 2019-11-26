Sell out show for Turin Brakes at Pocklington Arts Centre

Turin Brakes bring their acoustic tour to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this Friday for a sold-out show.

For the first time in almost 20 years, Turin Brakes are embarking on a full acoustic tour, with their PAC date on Friday 29 November being one of only a handful of venues that have sold-out so far.

The four-piece band - founder members and former primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, and long-time bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer - are arguably one the finest indie bands of the last two decades.

Those lucky enough to have got a ticket will be able to see the band in their first full stripped back acoustic tour since 2002, featuring a range of their songs from their career to date that has given them 7 top 40 singles and 6 top 40 albums.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We cannot wait to welcome Turin Brakes to the PAC stage this week.

“We know that an acoustic set from arguably one of the finest indie bands on the UK music scene, within the intimate surroundings of our auditorium, will make for something really quiet special, and as it’s a sold out show the atmosphere will just be incredible.”