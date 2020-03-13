Sections of A63 named as areas to avoid by new research

The stretches of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s roads you should steer clear of to avoid getting caught in traffic have been revealed in new figures.

The Department for Transport has released its latest statistics on average speeds and delays on England’s major routes.

With the data showing that traffic is becoming more sluggish across the nation, the RAC says drivers will be frustrated but not surprised.

According to the figures, the two points where the slowest moving traffic was recorded among the area’s major roads in 2019 were:

○ A63 eastbound within the A15/A1105 junction

○ A63 eastbound between A15/A1105 and A1166

They were held up on part of these by 12.3 seconds per mile on average.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will find it frustrating, but perhaps not surprising, that average speeds on England’s major roads are reducing. Research shows that in many parts of the country drivers are becoming more, not less dependent on their cars for the journeys they need to make.”

A DfT spokeswoman said: “This government is determined to improve journeys for all motorists, which is why we’re investing nearly £29 billion to reduce congestion on our roads up to 2025.”