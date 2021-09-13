Schools water safety lessons bid backed by East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight.

The motion highlights that over the last decade nearly 4,000 people have lost their lives in water incidents, and of concern is that in 2021 there has been a spike in accidental drownings during the summer, with double the average number of water-related incidents occurring.

Sir Greg, whose constituency includes Bridlington, Flamborough Head, and Skipsea, said: “There are a number of aspects to water safety, and it is not just a matter of teaching children how to swim.

“Everyone visiting the coast should be aware of the impact that suddenly being immersed in cold water can have on their bodies. Also, great care should be taken when jumping or diving into water to ensure that it is deep enough, and people should try to avoid swimming alone in isolated places.”

“Tragically, many of the drownings that we saw this summer across the UK were avoidable.