Sarah J’s staff raise £350 for charity

Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty Studio in Pocklington held a special fundraising event in the build up to Christmas.

The salon, on Waterloo Lane, organised two Elf Days to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society, and staff managed to raise £175.09 for the cause.

Sarah Jackson, owner of Sarah J’s, said: “Everyone looked fabulous dressed as elves.

“With this charity being so close to our hearts we decided that we are going to be doubling the money that you have raised, bringing the total to £350.18.

“This is going to make such a difference to the people that the Alzheimer’s Society support.

“Once again thank you so much for all of your support – we are over the moon with the help we are giving Alzheimer’s.”