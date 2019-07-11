Sara lands key Gild of Freemen post

A Pocklington woman has became Master of the York Gild of Freemen– a position which she will hold for a year.

Sara Giles became a member of the York Gild of Freemen eight years ago and has served on the Court of the York Gild for the past seven years, becoming a junior warden followed by the post of senior warden.

Freedom of York is granted through Paternity. Thomas Ambler, her great grandfather’s Shop is replicated in the York’s Castle Museum Street. There are records showing the family name of Ambler in the Freedom of York Records for 1272.

Sara grew up at Bugthorpe, attending the village school and Woldgate School. She moved away from the area but returned to Pocklington eight years’ ago.

Sara’s chosen charity during her year in office is the Candlelighters.