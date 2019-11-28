Santa Dash held at Allerthorpe Park

St Leonard’s Hospice is inviting people to don a beard and Santa suit and join them for its charity Santa Dash.

On Sunday, December 8, participants dressed as Santa will dash, skip, hop or simply stroll around the beautiful grounds of Allerthorpe Lakeland Park.

Registration opens at 10am and the dash starts at 11am – and there’s still an opportunity to get involved.

Katie Ayrton, events fundraiser at St Leonard’s, said: “There’s still chance to sign up or come along and volunteer so we would love to hear from you.”

Booking for the event is essential at the www.stleonardshospice.org.uk.You hospice website.