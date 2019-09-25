Sam’s shea delight at positive effect of Ghana trade initiative

A local community trade ambassador for The Body Shop was recently selected to see first-hand how shea nuts were collected and processed for the company’s products.

Sam Traill, who is a The Body Shop At Home consultant, also witnessed the positive effect the company was having during her trip to Ghana.

Sam Traill gets hands-on during her Ghana mission.

Money from the shea butter trade has seen schools and a hospital built in the area.

Sam said: “Since 1999 I have worked with The Body Shop at Home and have always been a strong advocate of the company’s values.

“In recognition of the work myself and eight other Community Trade Ambassadors, were taken to visit one of our suppliers, the Tungteiya Shea Women’s Association in Northern Ghana. The women collect the shea nuts and process them by hand to create the shea butter to sell.

“The whole process is done on a local scale, by hand, and the women are very proud of the shea butter that they produce – trade not aid. It has made them more independent and has empowered them to become more respected members of the community.

“Community trade also means that extra funds, and business support are given to the community.

“Over the 25 years that the Tungteiya Association has been working with The Body Shop, the money has been used in the villages to build schools, a hospital, employ teachers, nurses, and access to clean water and sanitation.

“While communities have seen benefits, there is still more to be done.

“We take things for granted in the developed world, yet those who have so little seem to have so much. Life moves at a different pace, singing, dancing, laughter, and a real sense of community. It made me feel very humble and proud.

“When we asked what the next step should be, the ladies simply said ‘please keep selling our shea butter, because then more women can get involved with the association’.

“My mission now is to tell even more people of how we can make a difference, our products aren’t just toiletries, they’re a skill, a tradition and life changing.”