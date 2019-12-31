Rugby club open day at Kilnwick Park site

Pocklington Rugby Club is opening its Kilnwick Park doors to the public this Sunday (January 5) to view the new pavilion at its academy and training ground.

The Kilnwick Road site is used regularly by mini and junior players, and for occasional senior matches.

The £500,000 Kickstart Kilnwick fundraising project has attracted national and regional grants, upport from East Yorkshire businesses, and a massive effort from club members and junior parents who have accrued substantial amounts for the cause.

However, there is still a little way to go to complete the pavilion’s interior.

The club is inviting anyone interested to come along on Sunday between 10.15am and 11.45am and take a look for themselves.