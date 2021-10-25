RSPCA reveals 462 cats were rehomed in the East Riding during 2020

Captain Jack Sparrow has been named after the Pirates of the Caribbean main character due to him having only one eye.

There was a 166% increase in searches for cats on the RSPCA’s FindAPet website following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 number 114,316 compared to Jan 2021 number 304,300).

In East Yorkshire there were 462 cats rehomed in 2020.

This month marks Adoptober, when the RSPCA shines a light on the animals in its care looking for homes, and with more cats coming into the charity’s care than any other pet this means there are plenty of feline friends looking to be adopted.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA. The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into their care at the moment. This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

Cats looking for homes in East Yorkshire at the moment include:

Captain Jack Sparrow – Jack has been named after the Pirates of the Caribbean main character due to him having only one eye. He was taken into the care of RSPCA Bridlington and district branch after he was found as a stray with a severely damaged eye in July.

On vet advice this was removed. It has healed beautifully but on arrival to the cattery he began sneezing and breathing funny. After a lot of tests and medication, it was found he has calicivirus which causes cat flu-like symptoms. This has flared up due to stress and will likely settle in a home. The virus cannot be treated but can be managed. Jack will need to be the only cat in a home and must be an indoor cat.

Ziggy – He came into the care of RSPCA Bridlington and district branch in May from a house that had over 80 cats! Because of this he didn’t get much attention and is not used to human contact. He is very timid but is coming around slowly.

Staff are working with him using his favourite treats. When these are available he will come out and now even take treats from their hands.

He will be a little bit of a project cat, but a very rewarding experience for someone to rehome him and help him out his shell.