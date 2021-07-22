RSPCA FIGURES: Two dogs are victims of intentional harm every day in Yorkshire

American bulldog Hector had scars all over his body, believed to have been caused by cigarette burns.

The RSPCA released the statistics as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the charity’s officers investigated 848 incidents of deliberate cruelty towards dogs in 2020 – including 102 in East Yorkshire.

Dogs are four times more likely to be the victims of intentional harm compared to cats, the charity said.

While there are an estimated 12 million dogs and 12 million cats being kept as pets in the UK, dogs are more likely to be the victims of deliberate cruelty.

The campaign aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raise awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.

The RSPCA gets around 84,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and around 1,500 of those are about intentional cruelty.

A spokesman said: “Over four years (2016-2020), 63,881 incidents of intentional harm involving dogs were reported to the RSPCA’s cruelty line.

“That’s 34 a day or more than one every hour across England and Wales.

“In 2020, 7,691 reports of intentional harm against dogs were reported, and over the summer we received 2,053 reports.