Rough sleeping in the East Riding more than doubles, new figures show

The number of people sleeping on the streets of the East Riding has more than doubled despite a decline in rough sleeping nationally, new figures show.

Charities have cautiously welcomed the news that the number of people bedding down outside across England has fallen for the second consecutive year, but warned urgent social housing investment is needed to heal the “gaping wound” of homelessness across the country.

Data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government reveals 19 people were estimated to be sleeping on the streets in the East Riding during a spot check last autumn.

That’s up from eight recorded in 2018, and an increase of eight (73%) from 2010 – the first year the count was carried out – when there were just 11. In the East Riding, 16 of the rough sleepers recorded last autumn were male and three were female. All were UK citizens.

Local authorities across England estimated there were 4,266 people sleeping rough on the same night last autumn. This was a 9% decrease from the previous year when 4,677 rough sleepers were counted.

Homelessness charity St Mungo’s said the figures are “simply not good enough” and called on the Government to invest an extra £1 billion a year in services for the homeless, while housing charity Shelter says rough sleeping is just “the tip of the iceberg” of homelessness in the UK.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “The Prime Minister rightly wants to end rough sleeping before the end of the parliament, but unless his government tackles the drought of genuinely affordable homes, homelessness isn’t going anywhere.

“You can’t put a plaster on a gaping wound. Serious investment in social housing is what’s needed. The upcoming budget is the perfect opportunity to champion a new generation of social homes and increase housing benefit, so it covers the basic cost of private rents.”