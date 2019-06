The Rotary Club of Pocklington recently spent an enjoyable afternoon at Melbourne Bowling Club trying their skills on the green.

This was followed by afternoon tea in the village hall with club members.

The aim was to raise funds for ShelterBox a charity which is on the ground in Malawi and Mozambique providing aid after the recent cyclones in East Africa.

A Rotary Club spokeswoman said: “Thank you to the bowling club members for their hospitality and coaching.

“The event raised more than £300.”