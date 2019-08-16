Rolawn team tackles coast to coast route

A team from Rolawn recently took on a huge cycling challenge to raise funds for the firm’s nominated charity Greenfingers.

Four people took on the two-day 170-mile Way of the Roses coast to coast cycle route and raised £903 – taking the total raised year to date to £1,860.

Alan Featherstone, Mark Hatfield, Steve Handley and Kierron Moore set off for Bridlington from Morecambe; with Mike Smith and Jonathan Hill providing both technical and moral support along the route.

The team battled torrential rain and gales, overcame technical issues, dusted themselves off after hitting the deck and righted wrong turns during the journey.

Jonathan Hill, Rolawn’s sales and marketing director and ambassador for Greenfingers, said: “ Well done Steve, Alan, Kierron and Mark. A great achievement that was inspirational to witness and makes me proud to have them as colleagues.”

Anyone wishing to support our colleagues and donate to the Greenfingers Charity can do so via JustGiving, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rolawn-Greenfingers.

100% of the money donated goes directly to Greenfingers.