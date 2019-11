The team at Seaton Ross based Rolawn recently supported its nominated charity, Greenfingers, at the opening of its latest hospice.

Grace House Hospice in Sunderland celebrated the official opening of its new ‘Nest and Rest’ sensory garden with a ceremony conducted by Councillor David Snowdon, Mayor of Sunderland.

Rachel Miller, from the Rolawn production department, said: “It was great to see how the money we raised goes towards improving hospice outdoor spaces and how that makes a difference.”