Rolawn’s skilled staff rewarded with new roles

Seaton Ross-based Rolawn has recognised the skills of its personnel with the development of three staff members into new or expanded roles within the business: farm manager, customer services manager and trainee bulk products manager.

As part of its growth and development plans, Rolawn is delighted to announce that Turf Production Manager, Tom Anderson has been promoted to the role of farm manager.

Emily Kirkland takes on the role of customer services manager.

In addition to Tom’s current responsibilities for turf cultivation, he now takes on overall responsibility for the harvesting operation, along with that of the Farm Office team.

A newly appointed farm supervisor will assist with the daily management of the farm, ensuring the safe and efficient production of Rolawn’s turf.

Tom said: “I am looking forward to overseeing the whole process from seed to pallet; this is a great opportunity to use my knowledge of agriculture and agricultural engineering to help the teams in the farm to work cohesively, optimising our resources, people and machinery use.”

In sales and marketing, Emily Kirkland, takes on the enhanced role of customer services manager reflecting the development of her role in the last year to incorporate responsibility for many more aspects of customer satisfaction.

Trainee bulk products manager Kyle Butler.

Emily now plays a key part in the ISO management team which oversees the company’s compliance with ISO standards for both Environmental Management and Quality Management.

Elsewhere, in the production team, the role of trainee bulk products manager has been created to assist the bulk products manager with the production and development of Rolawn’s portfolio of bulk products and fertiliser products. This new role has already been filled by internal promotion, with experienced production team member Kyle Butler taking up the position.

A Rolawn spokesman said: “Each of these roles is essential to ensuring that the company is in a strong position for future growth and continued success.”