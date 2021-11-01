Rocking Horse expert’s double book release

Fangfoss-based rocking horse expert Anthony Dew is pictured with his two books.

Anthony Dew, at the Rocking Horse Shop in Fangfoss, has published two new books.

The expert has released a second edition of ‘The Complete Rocking-Horse Maker’.

The book contains projects for all levels of ability, from simple hobby and chair horses for toddlers, to a fully-carved carousel horse and archetypal Victorian-style beauties in several sizes

Mr Dew said: “There’s nothing like seeing your children or grandchildren riding a rocking-horse you have made – it will give you the most wonderful sense of achievement and satisfaction.”

Mr Dew has also published ‘Making It With Rocking Horses’, an intimate story of how he revived a near-defunct craft, and together with partner and wife Pat, built a life-style enterprise that would be fulfilling, sustainable and profitable.