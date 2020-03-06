Rock legend to play at Platform Festival

This year’s Pocklington Arts Centre’s Platform Festival, held in the town’s historic Old Station, will be graced by a bona fide rock god.

Legendary singer-songwriter Robert Plant will be bringing his latest musical collaboration to Pocklington.

Shed Seven duo Rick Witter and Paul Banks.

Saving Grace, featuring the former Led Zeppelin singer Plant and fellow vocalist Suzi Dian, will take to the Platform stage on Friday, July 10, in a major coup for the award-winning festival.

Supporting Saving Grace will be Catfish Keith, a cutting-edge blues singer, songwriter and bottleneck slide guitarist.

This year’s festival will feature four stand-alone events starting on Thursday, July 8 with comedian Omid Djalili, Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian on Friday, July 10, followed by the 18-piece BBC Big Band on Tuesday, July 14 with guitarist and founding member of Fairport Convention Richard Thompson closing the festival on Wednesday, July 15.

Saturday sees a day-long festival across three stages featuring Rick Witter and Paul Banks (Shed Seven Acoustic) performing all of their classic anthems such as Going for Gold, Chasing Rainbows and Getting Better, plus songs from their acclaimed new album, Instant Pleasures. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the most famous bagpipe band in the world, also will be bringing their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems to the main stage.

Comedian Omid Djalili.

Country sensations Ward Thomas return to Platform, straight from a sell-out arena tour with James Blunt, while Lucy Spraggan makes her long-awaited Platform debut.

Platform Festival’s delighted director Janet Farmer said: “It is PAC’s 20th anniversary and this year’s Platform Festival programme reflects this very special year.

“Robert Plant is a legendary name in the music scene and it is so exciting that he and the other highly accomplished musicians in Saving Grace will be joining us for such a significant event.”

○ To see the full line-up of acts at the festival and to buy tickets go to www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or www.platformfestival.com or call the box office on 01759 301547.