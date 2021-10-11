Road closure next week of the A614 Thorne Road, East Cowick

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be conducting piling testing on the embankment adjacent to the A614, Thorne Road from Monday, October 18 for five days (weather permitting).East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be conducting piling testing on the embankment adjacent to the A614, Thorne Road from Monday, October 18 for five days (weather permitting).

The results of the trial will allow the design to be concluded for embankment stabilisation work, planned for the spring of 2022, which will protect the carriageway from embankment slippage.

The work will require large pile driving machinery to be placed on the carriageway and will therefore require a road closure of the A614 south of the mini roundabout at East Cowick for the duration of the work. The closure will be in place from 7am on Monday, October 18, and the road will be reopened no later than 5pm on Friday, October 22.

A diversion route will be signed from the south point of the closure at Greenland Lane, south along the A614, then east along North Common Road to Marchland Road. North on Moorelands Road, on to Johnny Moore Long Lane, then on to Bridge Lane. Turn west onto Mill Lane, then left on to the A614 to Gyme Corner roundabout and the northern point of the closure, and vice versa.