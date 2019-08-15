Rider who died in fatal collision on A166 named

Connor Emery, 16, sadly suffered fatal injuries in the collision.
Connor Emery, 16, sadly suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

The family of a teenager who died in a road traffic collision on the A166 have asked for his photograph and name to be released.

Connor Emery, 16, from near Full Sutton was riding a motorcycle on the A166 between Full Sutton and Wetwang on Monday, August 12 around 11am when his bike collided with a car.

He sadly suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Connor’s family are being supported by officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“We are still appealing for information in connection with this. Log 194 of 12/08/19 refers.”