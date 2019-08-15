Rider who died in fatal collision on A166 named

The family of a teenager who died in a road traffic collision on the A166 have asked for his photograph and name to be released.

Connor Emery, 16, from near Full Sutton was riding a motorcycle on the A166 between Full Sutton and Wetwang on Monday, August 12 around 11am when his bike collided with a car.

He sadly suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Connor’s family are being supported by officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“We are still appealing for information in connection with this. Log 194 of 12/08/19 refers.”