Review by Julia Pattison: Tom’s Midnight Garden at the John Cooper Studio@41 Monkgate, York

Play: Tom’s Midnight Garden

Venue: John Cooper Studio@41 Monkgate, York

Dates: Until Saturday, March 21

Review by: Julia Pattison

In Philippa Pearce’s children’s classic, Tom’s Midnight Garden, adapted for the stage by David Wood, young Tom is unwillingly sent to stay with his childless aunt and uncle because of his brother Peter’s measles.

To his delight though, he found that his quarantine turned into a wonderful adventure when he slipped back in time and met the lonely Victorian girl Hatty in a large and beautiful garden.

Until recently we might have thought the idea of quarantine almost quaint, but it’s scarily topical in these days of being advised to “self-isolate” in the event of developing Corona Virus symptoms.

As always, the space was used most imaginatively, with a striking metal clock high on one side of the stage, and a gallery on the other, which included space for superb live music throughout the play from Musical Director Tim Spelman on piano, Lucy Mcluckie on cello, and Robert Bates on violin. Lighting and sound, designed by Adam Moore also played its part to help us join Tom on his magical midnight adventures, and the transformation between the two eras.

On the Press night I attended, Tom was masterfully played by Pick Me Up newcomer Jimmy Dalgleish, taking it in turns with Company regular Jack Hambleton to play the role.

Jack was wonderfully earnest as Barty, who came to Hatty’s aid one night when she’d been ice-skating and had left it late to return home. Olivia Casey was an absolute delight as Hatty, and was most convincing as the curious, playful young girl with the vivid imagination, despite her sad upbringing.

Beryl Nairn was marvellously majestic as Hatty’s haughty, cruel Aunt Grace, yet equally convincing as mysterious old Mrs Bartholomew.

Maggie Smales and Andrew Isherwood made a great double act as Aunt Gwen and Uncle Peter; earnest, but exasperating to a young lonely and bored boy.

Ed Atkin played Peter, as well as Hubert and “Voice” to great effect, and should also be commended for his beautiful score for the musicians, which really added to the atmosphere of mystery in the play – a rising star to watch out for.

I loved Robert Readman’s direction, with bold use of mime, compelling chorus scenes, and a mixture of the real and unreal; as the clock struck 13 and the dry ice snaked around the rafters, your imagination soared and immersed you in the experience.

Without any spoilers, the ending was superb, leaving you with a lump in your throat; never mind an elbow bump – only a full, wonderfully comforting hug would suffice, capturing a very special relationship.