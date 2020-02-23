Review by Julia Pattison: Steel Magnolias at the John Cooper Studio, York

Play: Steel Magnolias

Venue: John Cooper Studio, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling in 1987 is a friendship comic drama, written from the heart, and a play that’s stood the test of time.

Director and Designer Nik Briggs has breathed new life into this 80s classic, along with his creative team and stellar cast.

It’s always exciting to see how the space has been used in this delightfully intimate theatre, and this time it was a recreated Hair Salon, leaving us all in the pink.

What struck me right from the beginning of this fabulous production was how comfortable the cast were with each other; you really felt that you were a fly on the wall listening to all the banter going on in ‘the salon‘ as hair was washed and styled.

The different personalities of the women came through loud and clear (although at times, the dialogue was a little difficult to hear, requiring more stage whispers in future perhaps?) and you cared about the characters right from the start.

Kathryn Addison gave a no- nonsense performance as Truvy, the owner of the salon, and was wonderfully convincing in her role, as was Carly Morton playing her new apprentice Annelle, and Sandy Nicolson as Clairee, one of her long standing customers.

Joanne Theaker as M’Lynn, and Louise Henry as her daughter Shelby were a great double act, capturing the underlying tensions as well as love between mother and daughter, which came into its own in the second half, pulling at our heart strings.

Joanne’s performance later on in the second half as she struggled to try to come to terms with a situation that every mother would dread, was outstanding. Just when you thought you couldn’t take any more, along came the strong forge of friendship between the women, when there was laughter in the tears; Julie Ann Smith gave a superb performance throughout as Ouiser.

The combination of a sensitive, observant script and a cast who gave it their all made for mesmerising theatre.

I came away profoundly moved, and thoroughly entertained too. The women’s strength was celebrated without ever being sentimental, with music such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” being used to great effect.