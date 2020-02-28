Review by Julia Pattison: Brendan Cole Show Man at Grand Opera House, York

Show: Brendan Cole Show Man

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

From the spectacular opening Greatest Showman number we “Came Alive” with awe and wonder throughout Brendan Cole’s mesmerising Show Man. What doesn’t come across on Strictly, was on display in abundance in the eclectic mix of superb dance numbers; Brendan is very much a team player and very much at the top of his game.

He had an amazing live band, seven sensational dancers (and a local Stagecoach choir at time) on stage with him too, and though he’d directed, produced and choreographed the entire show, there was no big “I am” as he took on the role of narrator, but an extremely charismatic performer, only too glad to frequently tell the audience how fabulous his team were.

Everyone looked to be having a ball on stage; dedicated rehearsal time made it all look deceptively easy.

The lighting and costumes were an integral part of the show, and along with awesome numbers such as “Send In The Clowns”, “Roxanne” and “Live and let Die” to name just a few, helped to create the magical atmosphere in the beautiful Grand Opera surroundings.

I was blown away by Ian Mackenzie’s and Jenna Lee James ‘singing – wow, such powerful voices, and polished professional performances – Brendan had obviously hand-picked his performers carefully, giving us nothing but the best.

His respect and affection for his dancing partner Crystal came across loud and clear too.

Time just flew, yet Brendan still made time for a bit of good hearted banter with the audience, even allowing a photo of Anton to be held up in the audience by an ardent fan, and was full of witty quick quips flying as fast as his dancing feet.

We also saw the softer side of Brendan too as he told us the story of the poignant song Cinderella, written by Stephen Curtis Chapman written from the point of view of Cinderella’s father; for me it was one of the highlights of the show with beautiful lyrics and expressive ballroom dancing – Cinderella certainly did get to the Ball.

Then sadly, the final number was upon us, but what an invigorating number to end on, Footloose – yee ha!

Let’s hope Brendan Cole Show Man returns to York in the not too distant future.