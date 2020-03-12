Retirees invited to take a tour of Rogerson Court and enjoy a glass of fizz

Pocklington retirees are invited to view McCarthy and Stone’s Rogerson Court Retirement Living development on Scaife Garth on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 20.

From 11am until 3pm on both days, the friendly team is opening the doors to Rogerson Court to local people who would like a tour of the development. Guests can enjoy a glass of fizz while taking a closer look at the apartments and they will also be able to meet those who are already enjoying the lifestyle on offer.

Fiona Brooks, divisional sales director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “The open day is a chance for local people to see how Retirement Living in Pocklington could help them get the most out of their later years. The team will be on hand to answer any questions, and to advise on how McCarthy and Stone can make moving to Rogerson Court even easier.”

For more information on Rogerson Court, please call 0800 201 4739 or go to www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/rogersoncourt