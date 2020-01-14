Residents’ views wanted on Humberside Fire Service’s plan to increase precept

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on what the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service council tax precept should be for 2020-21.

Residents in the East Riding are being asked if they are prepared to pay 14p per month extra on a Band D property for their Fire and Rescue Service.

Residents may pay less and any increase won’t be more than 28p per month for the highest rated properties.

There are two main sources of funding that the authority relies on to deliver its services to the community; the precept, which is the element of council tax raised locally and grant funding from central Government.

The final precept recommendation will be considered by Humberside Fire Authority in February.

Visit humbersidefire.gov.uk/newsroom/consultation-area to give your views about the precept.