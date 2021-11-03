Remarkable awards return to celebrate the best tourism businesses in the area

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire, large and small. Entry is free and easy to complete.

The 2022 REYTAs, organised by tourism body Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), were officially launched today (Wednesday, November 3), culminating in an awards event in March 2022.

Now in their twelfth year, the REYTAs, are being run in association with the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 and eligible winners will be automatically put forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is fantastic to hear that the REYTAs will return in person in 2022 and it will be a fantastic opportunity to commend and give recognition to all the tourism business in the region which have worked hard to recover and bounce back following a difficult couple of years for business.

“Hull and East Yorkshire continues to establish itself to be one of the top choices for visitors from outside our region as well as offering fantastic choices for local people to enjoy all year round.

“It’s a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry which contributes over £866 million annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 18,000 people.”

To mark the tie-in with the country’s national tourist board, the 2022 REYTAs have been further enhanced with new, additional, categories.

There are 15 in total, including one bestowed by the Visit Hull and East Yorkshire Advisory Board, honouring an individual who has made a significant contribution to tourism in the region.

Entry is free and easy to complete and can be done online, from today, by visiting www.reytas.co.uk

Entries must be in by noon on Monday January 17, 2022, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up.