Regular police patrols in towns to cut crime

The Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Neighbourhood Police Teams will be conducting regular patrols during April to deter any anti-social behaviour and other criminal activities.

Team members will also meet regularly with partners to ensure they have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

These meetings are attended by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Youth and Family Support, housing officers, Environmental Health and the East Riding Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Officers share information and resources to deal with local neighbourhood issues, in particular those identified as causing the most harm to the community.

High visibility patrols will be operating at Market Weighton town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour (ASB).

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue.

Officers will continue patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, officers will be on patrol in the town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road, All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour, (ASB) and town car parks (reports of anti-social behaviour).

Here are the latest crime figures (from March 2019 to February 2020):

Market Weighton: All offences 722 cases (+6.5%); burglary 60 (-25.9%); criminal damage 81 (+3.8%); drug offences 7 (-41.7); shop theft 14 (+40); sexual offences 24 (-27.3); theft from motor vehicle 23 (+27.8%); theft of motor vehicle 7 (-12.5%); other thefts 84 (+33.3%); violence against the person 333 (+13.3%); anti-social behaviour 74 (-26%).

Pocklington: All offences 602 cases (-14.2%); burglary 73 (+28.1%); criminal damage 93 (-33.1%); drug offences 10 (+233.3); shop theft 28 (+180%); sexual offences 18 (-21.7%); thefts from motor vehicle 19 (+11.8%) thefts of motor vehicle 4 (+33.3%); other thefts 80 (-5.9%); violence against the person 199 (-32.3%); anti-social behaviour 97 (-24.2%).

A police spokesman said: “In Pocklington overall crime continues to go down. It is particularly encouraging to see that criminal damage, sexual offences, theft of motor vehicles, criminal damage, violence against the person, and ASB have seen significant reductions in the year on year.

“In Market Weighton it is worth noting that although overall crime figures show that there has been a 6.5% increase in crime compared to last year, this is primarily due to the number of offences committed last year being very low.”