Recruitment of police officers increases in Humberside in line with national targets

Nationally, 9,814 new officers have so far been recruited out of the 20,000 target.

Although Humberside has previously carried out extensive recruitment campaigns, this national drive in three years is unprecedented.

In the 12 months to June 2021, the area saw police officer numbers increase by 9% on the previous year despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Also, the number of new recruits in Humberside compared favourably to the previous 12 months.

In Humberside, the proportion of female recruits is higher than the previous three years.

Nationally, there are also more black, Asian and other ethnic minorities employed as officers across forces than at any other time in the country’s history, making up 11.3% of the new recruits.

This is also the case in Humberside, with recruits from black, Asian and other ethnic minority backgrounds improving from previous years.

A police spokesman said: “Recruitment is encouraged by everyone, including under represented groups.

“There are many ways to join Humberside Police, such as the PEQF route which includes the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).”