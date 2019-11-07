Ready for Remembrance events

This year’s Remembrance Day Parade in Pocklington will take place on Sunday, November 10 and start at 2pm from Pocklington School.

The parade route is via Railway Street and Market Place to the World War I memorial on Market Street for a short ceremony, wreath laying where the names on the war memorial are read out.

The parade then moves on via Market Street, Chapmangate and George Street to the World War II memorials for further commemorations.

There is then a short ceremony, wreath laying and the names on the war memorial are read.

The remembrance day service will be in All Saints Church.

Armistice Day

There will be a short parade on Monday, November 11 at the World War I War Memorial on Market Street from 10.50amto 11.15am.

The ceremony will include the two-minute silence which marks the date and time when the armistice came into force on the 11th November 1918.

Christmas Festival

The Christmas Festival this year will be on Sunday, December 1 from noon to 4pm.

The Christmas Lights will be turned on. Father Christmas will be in the Arts Centre. There will also be market stalls and a small fun fair.

Christmas Tree Festival

This year’s Christmas Tree Festival will be in All Saints Church, Pavement, from Saturday, November 30 to Sunday December 8.

Carols with the Mayor will be on Sunday, December 8.

Pocklington Neighbourhood Plan Winners

The five winners from the Neighbourhood Play Survey Prize Draw have been announced. They are Mr M Burrows, Mr A Kemmenoe, Ms A Moir and Mr N Simpson. The fifth winner wished to remain anonymous.

The winners choose vouchers for Pocklington Arts Centre, Woody’s Cook House and Chiropractic Plus.

The latest version of the Policy Document can now be seen on Pocklington Town Council’s Website www.pocklington.gov.uk. Work is progressing on the plan with the first consultations being undertaken with Natural England, Historic England and the Environment Agency.

This is being undertaken to see whether an Environmental Impact Assessment is required. If this isn’t required the plan is to have the draft plan ready for a wider consultation this Winter.