Rat poison alert to dog owners after tragedy

A dog owner in the Pocklington area is warning fellow pet owners to be aware of the dangers of rat poison.

Tim Hetherton, from Meltonby, lost his six-year-old Saluki Sky after she nibbled on a dead pigeon.

Mr Hetherton and Sarah Simpson had been walking Sky on a lead in the lanes and she ran into the family’s paddock in the dark on their return.

However, it took longer than usual to call her back in.

During that time she had discovered a fresh pigeon carcass with its crop packed with rat poison.

Later that night she was sick and two days later Sky was dead. A subsequent autopsy at the vets confirmed the tell-tale symptoms of rat poisoning.

Mr Hetherton is now asking anyone involved in vermin control not to sprinkle the poison on the fields and just use it inside bait boxes.

He said: “At first we thought she had been eating sheep droppings.

“We searched the paddock after Sky became really ill and found a carcass of a pigeon with its crop removed, nothing else had been touched.

“Apparently rat poison smells good and dogs will eat it. Clearly if rats go for it other animals will like the taste.

“We would like to get the message out to owners that this situation exists in the area and that dogs will eat the poison if they get the chance. Please stay alert while walking your dog.

“We are also asking people who are trying to kill the various pests in the area not to throw rat poison pellets on the floor. It is important the poison is placed in bait boxes so there is a level of protection when it comes to pets.”