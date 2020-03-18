Raising a glass to mark PAC’s 20th birthday

It has been 20 years since Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) officially opened its doors to the public.

Since then the venue has welcomed over 700,000 customers and performers through the doors, has staged over 6,000 live events, film screenings, exhibitions, workshops and private functions.

Mayor of Pocklington Dean Hodgson with Mayoress Ruth Hodgson.

To mark the special milestone a drinks reception was held at the venue, with invited guests including Pete Massey, Director North – Yorkshire and Humber Arts Council England; Air Commodore Ian Stewart CBE, Deputy Lieutenant East Yorkshire; and civic dignitaries, staff and long-time supporters of the venue.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “What an incredible 20 years we have had. Thanks to the hard work, passion, commitment and dedication of so many we have transformed the venue into East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue attracting some of the biggest names.

“It really is a reason to celebrate, so thought it was only fitting to host a drinks reception for key supporters of the venue, before everyone had the chance to enjoy our live show that night from the New York Brass Band.”

Air Commodore Ian Stewart CBE, Deputy Lieutenant East Riding and Pete Massey, Director North ' Yorkshire and Humber, Arts Council England.