R M English, Sales and Letting Agents staff proud to be Dementia Friends

Staff at R M English, Sales and Letting Agents have taken the first step to becoming one of the first dementia friendly businesses in Pocklington, Market Weighton and York.

They recently undertook the Dementia Friends information session, presented by Sandra Burley.

Sandra is a Trustee for Dementia Friendly East Riding.

Their aim is to give residents a greater awareness of dementia, and help businesses and other organisations to make small changes to understand the needs of people living with dementia.

A spokesman said: “With the knowledge and understanding of the problems presented to those living with dementia, we can all play a part in this challenge.

“We are all proud to be Dementia Friends and will continue our journey in striving to become a dementia friendly company and active part of the dementia friendly community.”