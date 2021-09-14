Quad bike championship joy for Sam Sellers

Sam Sellers became the Acu Nett 250cc North of England Champion following a series of superb races.

A Pocklington-based quad bike rider has become a regional champion.

Sam Sellers completed a series of high standard performances to land the Acu Nett 250cc North of England Championship in his first full season.

Sam went into the last set of races at Duns leading his rivals by 33 points.

He had not had a first place all season but had shown a high level of consistency.

In the weekend’s first race he started well, hitting the corner to take hole shot and went on to win his first-ever race. He then claimed second place in second race and first in the third race on the Saturday.

Sunday was a good day for Sam as he dominated the three races, winning all of them.