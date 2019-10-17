Pumps donated to tackle floods

Two easy-to-use water pumps have been made available to anyone in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas whose properties have been hit by localised flooding or burst pipes.

The pumps were purchased by an anonymous donor and presented to the three Conservative councillors representing the Wolds Weighton Ward on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council as a thank-you for the work they do in the local communities.

One has been handed over to Pocklington Town Council and the other to Shiptonthorpe Parish Council, but the pumps will be available to anyone living in nearby parishes and who is in need of urgent help.

Cllr Mike Stathers, who has represented the Wolds Weighton Ward since 2014 and is now the ERYC portfolio holder for enhancing communities, said: “One of our supporters wanted to show his appreciation for the work done by local councillors and we came up with the idea of providing these pumps which will be available to anyone whose property is flooded.

“Major flooding incidents will always be covered by the front-line emergency services but there are occasions when individual properties are flooded and the owner needs help and quickly.

“We have all seen the devastation that can be caused by a burst pipe or a tap left running.

“These pumps can be accessed quickly by calling either of the two host Councils. The user will have to collect the pump and once the emergency is dealt with simply return it to the host at no cost.”

The pumps run on petrol and can be transported in the boot of most cars or pick-ups.

Cllr Dean Hodgson, Mayor of Pocklington, said: “We want to thank the anonymous donor for this kind gesture and Pocklington Town Council is happy to be one of the hosts.

“I urge people to make a mental note on how to access one of the pumps as you never know when one might be needed until something actually happens.”