Pub in new good beer guide

A village pub has made it into the new Hull and East Yorkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) good beer guide.

The Goodmanham Arms in Goodmanham is mentioned in the new publication.

The 2020 Good Beer Guide was released earlier this month by the CAMRA branch.

Branch chairperson Angela Cawte said: “We are delighted that this branch’s selection is as varied as ever. It includes a myriad of pubs either entered for the first time, re-entered, or those that have maintained their place for a number of years.

“On behalf of the branch I would like to offer congratulations to all the licensees and their cellar staff in maintaining the required high standard to achieve a place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.”