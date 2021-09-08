£350,000 road improvement scheme set to start at Wold Hill near North Cave

The work is due to start on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and is programmed to be completed within four weeks (weather permitting).

The scheme will involve strengthening the carriageway edges, resurfacing the carriageway, undertaking drainage improvements and installing new road markings between Drewton Belts and the A1034 Junction.

Due to the narrow width of the road, a temporary road closure will be required with a signed diversion route in operation via the A63 and A1034, during the working hours of 9am until 4pm.

The road closure will be removed outside of these working hours, with Highways England roadworks currently ongoing overnight on the A63.

To maintain access into William’s Den, from September 14 until September 25, access into Williams Den will be via the A1034 Kettlethorpe Hill Junction only, and from September 25 until October 7, access to Williams Den will be via Church Street, North Cave only.