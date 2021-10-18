£240,000 road improvement scheme to start in Market Weighton later this month
A £240,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme is to start in Market Weighton on Monday, October 25, and is scheduled to last for three weeks, weather permitting.
The scheme, on Spring Road, involves resurfacing the full carriageway between No 53 and Red Lane Junction (outside Market Weighton School) and also a section of Hill Rise.
This phase of the works has been timed to coincide with the half term holidays.
Footway improvement works will also take place outside the school. The second phase of the work is between Red Lane Junction and the road from Goodmanham to Spring Road and involves some sections of carriageway resurfacing and patching under a full road closure and signed traffic diversion.
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused to drivers during these essential repair works, and ask for motorists and local residents to bear with us.”