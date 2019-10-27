Proposed site at Barmby Road is recommended for refusal

An outline planning application for a residential development on land North West Of 92, Barmby Road, Pocklington, was recommended for refused by East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning officers.

The application, by David Fielder, is the third outline planning application on this land with two previous refusals encompassing a larger area of land.

The development is deemed to be in conflict with the adopted Local Plan, being located in the Countryside, outside development limits of Pocklington.

This is contrary to Policy S4 of the ERLP SD and there are no material planning considerations that would support a departure from the development plan.

The site equates to 0.9 hectares and comprises a parcel of land currently in use as arable field on Barmby Road.

To the south of the site lies Pocklington Airfield where the Wolds Gliding Club operates. The club objected to the application, saying the proposal brings housing closer to the take-off and landing path of runway 18/36, which may give rise to complaints about noise. The club reiterated that it cannot safely modify its operations and thus unable to mitigate aircraft noise.

Barmby Moor Parish Council also objected to the proposal as the proposed development is in an area not designated for housing development and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council removed this site from building allocation for the East Riding Local Plan.