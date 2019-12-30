Property prices drop ‘as region underperforms’

House prices dropped across the East Riding in October, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.6% annual decline .

The average house price in the East Riding in October was £177,610, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 0.9%, and the East Riding underperformed compared to the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding remained level – putting the area 18th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Selby, where properties increased on average by 6.4%, to £209,000.

First-time buyers in the East Riding of Yorkshire spent an average of £ 146,600 on their property – £1,300 less than a year ago, and £20,600 more than in October 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £198,900 on average in October – 35.7% more than first-time buyers.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats fared worst in the East Riding of Yorkshire in October – they dropped 3.1% in price, to £94,546 on average . Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 2.1% monthly; down 0.4% annually; £259,662 average

Semi-detached: down 1.8% monthly; down 0.3% annually; £164,982 average

Terraced: down 2.3% monthly; down 0.7% annually; £132,551 average