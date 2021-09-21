Property of the Week with Hornseys: The Maltings, Market Weighton – £175,000
Situated close to local amenities and The Green, this two bedroom town house has undergone a scheme of renovation including new kitchen, bathroom, boiler, decor and carpets.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:30 am
This spacious property is offered with no onward chain and comprises entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, bathroom, low maintenance paved rear garden and allocated parking space.
The property also benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.
For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551