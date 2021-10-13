Property of the Week with Hornseys: A three bedroom family home on a generous plot in Market Weighton – £220,000
This property, set within a generous plot and having undergone a scheme of maintenance, is currently on the market with Hornseys.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 11:28 am
Thanks to the extensive work, which includes a newly installed roof, windows, new boiler, and updated electrics (electrics updated August 2021), this three bedroom property offers lots of potential.
The home briefly comprises: Living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, double garage and gardens to the front and rear.
The property also benefits from new UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.
For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.