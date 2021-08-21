Property of the Week With Clubleys: The Square, Yapham – offers over £225,000
In need of modernisation this charming and much-loved cottage is situated in the small hamlet of Yapham.
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 2:00 pm
On entering the home via a composite front door there are two cosy reception rooms, both with open feature fireplaces, and a kitchen with a pantry off.
Upstairs leads to two bedrooms, study/box room and a bathroom.
There are gardens to the front and rear along with a garage.
This cottage is ripe for renovation and a re-style.
The property comprises: Entrance lobby, sitting room, dining room, kitchenette, pantry, landing, two bedrooms, study, bathroom, store/tool store, general store, coal house and garage.