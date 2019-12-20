Project’s dance artists hunt

East Riding Youth Dance is recruiting dance artists for between two and four hours a week during term time for its Community Youth Dance initiative.

Applicants must have dance degree-level qualifications (or equivalent experience) with an understanding of, and ability to demonstrate the principles of child centred approaches to dance work as this is one of the core values of the project.

A spokesman said: “An applicant must a strong, confident, creative approach and a practical knowledge of working with young people from ages 9-18, along with a commitment to developing the personalities, talents and abilities of all participants is essential.

“A full driving licence and access to a car is required as the project covers various areas within the East Riding.

“Anybody interested should please send their CV to arts.development@eastriding.gov.uk by Monday, January 6.”