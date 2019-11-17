Primrose Wood project appeal for volunteers

The Rotary Club of Pocklington is appealing for support from local community groups and residents to help with a project at Primrose Wood.

Primrose Wood occupies a triangular area between Burnby Lane and Pocklington Football Club and the club is hoping people will help to preserve it.

Rotary members and other groups will be clearing four areas of the wood this Saturday (23 November) from 10am and they are appealing for people to help them create enough space to plant new saplings and whips.

The club will be planting 54 saplings and whips to mark National Tree Planting Day (Saturday, November 30 at 10am.

Volunteers are also needed to help with this initiative.

The wood is owned by The Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum Trust and Pocklington Town Council maintains the area. Several people and organisations are also involved on an informal basis.

A Rotary spokesman said: “Beavers and Cubs have already been doing some work in Primrose Wood.

“We would like as many people as possible, not necessarily involved with identified groups but with an interest in this project, to come along and help, too.

“Many hands make light work. Tools will be provided – come appropriately dressed!

“If you are interested and would like to help in sustaining Primrose Wood and keep it as natural as possible please contact us.”

Contact Tina Morley on 07702 829849 or email her christinelumley@icloud.com if you would like to help.