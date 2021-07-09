Primrose Wood Acoustics hailed a success as PAC brings live music back!

A socially distanced audience of 85 attended Primrose Wood at twilight to experience a live set from Leeds based indie-folk/Americana band The Dunwells, with support from York singer Rachel Croft.

Last night a socially distanced audience of 85 attended Primrose Wood at twilight to experience a live set from Leeds based indie-folk/Americana band The Dunwells, with support from York singer-songwriter Rachel Croft. Accompanied by bird song and set under a natural canopy of trees there was a collective sense of being a part of something special, almost 18 months after PAC last staged a live music event, and the artists and audience would agree.

Joe and Dave Dunwell said: “After 15 months of playing to a computer screen and doing live streams, to be actually playing live in a woodland was just incredible and the audience were just amazing. We loved it!”

Rachel Croft said: “For the first time I felt totally in my element again. Having had all that time off you get used to not having an amp or an audience or any interaction so it’s been really special to be in this amazing spot and I’m just really grateful to have been a part of it.”

Commenting afterwards audience member Sue Bowden said: “Amazing evening – fantastic live music in a beautiful setting on a fabulous summer’s evening, brilliantly organised too. Well done to all involved.”

Jane Smith said: “What a wonderful gig – our first since March 2020. Great performances in a beautiful setting. Very well organised. Thank you all at PAC!”

Julie Eeles said: “A fantastic night – amazing performances by Rachel Croft and The Dunwells. Thank you PAC for organising the event.”

Sound engineer Daren Bishop, who worked last night’s event, added: “Fantastic event. What a pleasure to be a part of it. Loved mixing the sound in that setting.”

This was the second Primrose Wood Acoustics staged by PAC so far and comes after a series of successful online and outdoor events held by the multi award-winning venue since the start of the pandemic.

The first Primrose Wood Acoustics was headlined by Virtuoso guitarist and singer-songwriter Martin Simpson, with support by Yorkshire’s very own singer-songwriter Katie Spencer.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “Being able to bring live music back to our audiences has just been incredible. We’d like to thank our customers for their support, as well as Pocklington Cricket Club, Burnby Hall Gardens, and Pocklington Town Council for helping to make these events possible.”

Plans are now underway for the next Primrose Wood Acoustics on Thursday, August 5 – more details coming soon.