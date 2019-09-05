Powerful show heading to Pock Arts Centre

A a powerful and uplifting multi-award winning production about triumph over adversity is heading to Pocklington.

‘Build a Rocket’ is coming to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Thursday, September 26, as part of a national tour.

The one-woman show tells the story of Yasmin, played by the critically acclaimed Serena Manteghi, a young mother from Scarborough whose life is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant with her son Jack aged just 16. This hard-hitting, yet inspiring, funny and heart-warming production is written by Scarborough-born Christopher York.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Build A Rocket is a production that has been attracting rave reviews from critics far and wide, and having seen it first hand at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, it’s easy to see why.”

To book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.