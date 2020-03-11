Posting Letters to Moon show at PAC

A show entitled Posting Letters To The Moon is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre.

It features readings of wartime letters between Oscar-nominated actress Celia Johnson (Brief Encounter) and her explorer and writer husband Peter Fleming read by their daughter Lucy Fleming (Miranda in The Archers, Survivors) and her husband Simon Williams (Justin in The Archers, EastEnders, Upstairs Downstairs).

The audience will get an insight into a young mother’s life whose husband has gone to war at the show on Thursday, April 2.

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547 to buy tickets.