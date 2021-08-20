Popular Pocktoberfest returns after lockdown with new ideas

The organising committee toasts the return of Pocktoberfest in October 2021.

The festival is Pocklington’s very own tribute to the legendary Munich beer festival.

The event was inspired by a visit to the 200-year old Oktoberfest in Bavaria from a party of local Round Tablers back in 2004.

It was staged at various venues around Pocklington before settling at the rugby club as its new home from 2014.

Pocktoberfest was unable to go ahead last year because of the lockdown, but the organisers are bringing it back for 2021.

The event will follow its usual format from noon to 10pm with a combination of cask beers from local breweries and further afield, plus ciders, wine and gin, good food and live music in the Pocktoberfest marquee.

More details of the beer and music line-ups will be announced in due course and tickets will go on sale early next month.

A Pocktoberfest spokesman said: “The festival is always one of Pocklington’s big night’s out and it was disappointing that we could not go ahead in 2020.